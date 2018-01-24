Alhajj Travel Trade

Al hajj travel trade is an IATA accredited travel agent to provide the most dependable one stop travel related service to satisfy to our valued clients. We provide ticketing & reservation with our own computer system in a competitive price. We are capable to serve our valued clients all tickets from any airlines the choice of client.



We have been serving Hajj & Umrah package in a competitive price with the help of good reputation from an experiences mufti/Alem more than 18 years.

