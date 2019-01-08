Hotel Sarina room with high speed internet connection along with dedicated port for laptop, mini bar, in room safe, satellite TV with channels and working desk, Exclusive club room with personalized service for all suite guest and members only, 24-hours business centre and room service, Four restaurants, one bar and lobby cafe, Swimming pool, health club, Sauna & Stream bath, four Multi functions rooms, Hotel equipped with safety and security equipment device including fire and smoke detector, water sprinkler, electronic door locks & CC TV, Shopping Mall.

Share this:

Tweet

