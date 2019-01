Five star luxury “Hotel The Cox Today” is located on the sea front in Cox’s Bazar. The hotel offers comfortable accommodation with world class hospitality at affordable rates. This hotel is suitable for leisure travelers in Cox’s Bazar. Cox Today Hotel’s in-room facilities include LCD TV, Telephone, Internet, Mini Bar, Climate control etc. Other Amenities: Airport pick up and drop service, security system with CCTV & Metal detector, Laundry/Valet service, Tour & travel desk, Coffee & Pastry shop, Barber shop, Gift shop, Prayer room and parking facilities. It has Standard, Deluxe, Honeymoon suite, Premier suites.



The hotel has EDGE Restaurant offering International and sub-continental meals. Thai, Chinese, Indian and Bangladeshi dishes with regular buffet. THE COURTYARD – BAR B Q Corner is set on the extended roof of fourth floor. LEVEL – 9 is roof top restaurant offering panoramic view of the sea from the top of the roof.

