Hotel Agrabad Chittagong was officially started its operation in June 1970. It has more than 40-year experience in the hospitality industry. Hotel Agrabad one of the best and high quality hotels in Chittagong, offers luxurious and comfortable accommodation. The hotel facilities include Swimming pool, bar, gym, spa, billiard room, sheesha lounge etc. There are three restaurants in this hotel serving different types of foods to meet the needs of all types of guests.

