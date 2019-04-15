You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> NGOs >>  The Hunger Project Bangladesh

The Hunger Project Bangladesh

   Updated by


The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is the nation’s largest volunteer-drive development organization. It was registered with the NGO Bureau in 1991. It has trained more than 250,000 volunteers, implementing strategies for gender-focused community-led development across every district of the country, with a concentrated presence in 185 “SDG Unions.” It’s programs are supported by a highly committed staff based in 10 regional offices, with its national office in Dhaka.

The Hunger Project-Bangladesh

The Hunger Project-Bangladesh

The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is an affiliate of the Global Hunger Project, headquartered in New York, a 501c3 organization incorporated in 1977 and in consultative status with the United Nations since 1985.

The Hunger Project Bangladesh
Website http://thpbd.org
AddressHeraldic Heights, 2/2, Block-A, Mirpur Road (Near Care Medical College) Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207
Phone+880-2-913 0479
Category Society and Culture >> NGOs
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 23 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More NGOs Related Listings

  • Agrajattra – non-profit NGO of Bangladesh - The Agrajattra is a non-profit, national NGO of Bangladesh. By utilizing its unique development model, Agrajattra aims to aid in poverty alleviation by focusing on the rural i
  • Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS - Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS is a non-profit organization, working in the Chittagong region the southeastern coastal part of Bangladesh, where widespread povert
  • UCEP Bangladesh - UCEP Bangladesh is a non-profit and non-governmental organization aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of underprivileged communities through help to learn skills to e
  • Bangladesh Ngo Foundation - The Government of the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh has established Bangladesh NGO Foundation to support the NGOs, with a view to associate the Non-Governmental Organizati
  • Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) - Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, was established by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in May 1990, for sustainable poverty reduction t
  • Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh - Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry. Founded in 1976 by Millard Fuller, HFHI seeks to eliminate poverty housing, and to make decent
  • Save the Children Bangladesh - Save the Children has been working to assist the children in Bangladesh since 1970. The programme works across seven thematic sectors: Child Protection, Health, Nutrition and
  • ICA Bangladesh - ICA Bangladesh has been registered as Dhaka Institute of Cultural Affairs with the Government of Bangladesh since 2004. Its registration status is stated below: ICA Bangladesh
  • BURO Bangladesh - BURO Bangladesh is a national not-for-profit organization that was set up in 1990 with a view to working for the poor on sustainable basis to reduce poverty. It is a specializ
  • ASA - ASA is the largest and fastest growing fully financially self-sufficient microfinance institution in the world. The experiences of ASA’s managerial dynamism and replicat
  • Democracywatch Bangladesh - Democracywatch is an NGO working in promotion of democracy and good governance in Bangladesh since 1995. It conducts training and runs projects with a vision to build awarenes