The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is the nation’s largest volunteer-drive development organization. It was registered with the NGO Bureau in 1991. It has trained more than 250,000 volunteers, implementing strategies for gender-focused community-led development across every district of the country, with a concentrated presence in 185 “SDG Unions.” It’s programs are supported by a highly committed staff based in 10 regional offices, with its national office in Dhaka.
The Hunger Project-Bangladesh is an affiliate of the Global Hunger Project, headquartered in New York, a 501c3 organization incorporated in 1977 and in consultative status with the United Nations since 1985.
|Website
|Address
|Heraldic Heights, 2/2, Block-A, Mirpur Road (Near Care Medical College) Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207
|Phone
|+880-2-913 0479
|Category
|Society and Culture >> NGOs
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
|Total Views:
|23 Times
