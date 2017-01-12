Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, was established by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in May 1990, for sustainable poverty reduction through employment generation.
Legally, PKSF is a “company not for profit” and is registered under the Companies Act of 1913/1994 with the registrar of Joint Stock Companies. The legal structure of PKSF allows flexibility and authority to undertake programmes in a dynamic environment, implementing them throughout the country and manage its affairs as an independent organisation.
|Website
|Address
|PKSF Bhaban, Plot: E-4/B,Agargaon Administrative Area, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka-1207.
|Phone
|880-2-9126240
|Fax
|880-2-9126244
|Category
|Society and Culture >> NGOs
|Related Tags
|Last Updated:
