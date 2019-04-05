You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> NGOs >> Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS
Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS
Noakhali Rural Development Society – NRDS is a non-profit organization, working in the Chittagong region the southeastern coastal part of Bangladesh, where widespread poverty and injustice with natural calamities is forming part of the daily struggle for life. More than half of the total population of the working area of NRDS consists of deprived landless and marginalized farm families, facing enormous challenge of declining livelihood opportunities, with whom NRDS is working in fighting poverty and injustice.
Noakhali Rural Development Society
Prime strategy of NRDS is to work with farmers groups, producer and community organizations together to achieve sustainable livelihood and social justice. NRDS is facilitating people’s organizations in building their capacity to fight poverty through promoting education, food security and market access of their farm and craft products.
আপনাদের কি লক্ষ্মীপুর জেলায়, রায়পুর উপজেলায় শাখা আছে।
হ্যা রায়পুরে তাদের শাখা আছে। ঠিকানা হচ্ছেঃ
NRDS Raipur Branch,
Panbazar, Notun Bazaar, Raipur, Laxmipur
আপনাদের কি কমিউনিটি সার্ভিস প্রোভাইডার (সি এস পি) আছে? যদি থাকে তারা কি পারিবারিক সাস্থ্য সামগ্রী বিক্রি করে?