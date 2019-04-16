You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> NGOs >>  Agrajattra – non-profit NGO of Bangladesh

The Agrajattra is a non-profit, national NGO of Bangladesh. By utilizing its unique development model, Agrajattra aims to aid in poverty alleviation by focusing on the rural impoverished citizens in the most need.

The Agrajattra model is founded on respect for all people and the belief that in partnering with the poor to help them find the necessary resources, they will devise creative ways to successfully solve their own problems and become contributing members of society. The model is holistic in its approach to alleviating extreme poverty among rural populations and is replicable anywhere in the developing world. Its success and measurability are based on each family working with a social worker to develop an individual long-range plan for its economic uplift.

Website https://agrajattra.org.bd
Address126, Jamal Khan Road(3rd Floor), Opp. Chattrogram Press Club, Chattrogram, Bangladesh.
Phone(+88) 031-612352, (+88) 01835-953696, (+88) 01822-869660
