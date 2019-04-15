You are here: Home >> Society and Culture >> Liberation War >>  Musa Sadik

Musa Sadik

Musa Sadik is a freedom fighter of Bangladesh. He is also a journalist and author. He has written books “Bangladesh Wins Freedom” and “Muktijuddhya Hridaye Mamo” on Bangladesh Liberation war history, published by Bangla Academy.

He was born on October 30, 1951 at Satkhira district, Bangladesh. He actively participated in Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971 in sector 9 at Satkhira – khulna area. Later he also worked at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

Website http://www.musabd.com/
AddressHouse # 22, Road # 23, Block # B, Banani, Dhaka-1213, Bangladesh
Phone88 02 9890948
Cell Number: + 88 0176 8654422, 88 0178 7774444
