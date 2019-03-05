Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) is a veritable heaven for golf enthusiasts in Bangladesh and other golfers around the world.It is being run under the supervision of Club President, General Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, psc and the Bangladesh Army. The Club Boats of one of the prettiest and best maintained courses in the sub-continent. The course is strategically challenging and playable round the year.

