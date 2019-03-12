You are here: Home >> Probashi - Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) >>  Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc

Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc

The Bangladesh Australia Association Canberra, Inc is an integral part of the Canberra multicultural community representing Canberrans of Bangladeshi origin. For more than two decades the Association has been a strong participant in Canberra’s multicultural life and has actively promoted cultural diversity and harmony in the Canberra community.

The Association is a not for profit organisation funded mainly through yearly membership subscriptions and occasional grants from the ACT Government. Administrative responsibility for the Association is rotated amongst community members on a financial year basis.

Website http://baac.org.au/
AddressGPO Box 2152, Canberra ACT 2601 Australia
Category  >> Probashi - Non Resident Bangladeshi (NRB)
