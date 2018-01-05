Green Delta settles claim of 1000 farmers in Chitalmari, Bagerhaat

Green Delta Insurance, the leading non-life insurance company of the country settled a claim of 1000 farmers in Chitalmari, Bagerhaat. The 1000 tomato farmers were insured through Renaissance Enterprise. Green Delta’s Weather Index Based Agri Insurance is the first of its kind in Bangladesh Insurance Market. IFC, World Bank, BFP-B Challenge Fund and DAI-AVC USAID are partners in this pioneering initiative as they are providing technical support and capacity building.

Chief Guest of the Cheque Handover ceremony was Mr. M A Mannan MP, Honorable State Minister, Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh Government. Special guests were Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Patwary, Chairman, Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority Bangladesh (IDRA) and Mr. Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President, Bangladesh Insurance Association. Guest of Honor of the Event was Mr. Gokul Chand Das, Member, Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority Bangladesh (IDRA).

Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta Insurance Ms. Farzana Chowdhury ACII (UK) and Founding Managing Director and Advisor of Green Delta Insurance Mr. Nasir A. Choudhury were also present at the ceremony.

