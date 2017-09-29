You are here: Home >> Newspapers >> Daily Bangla Newspapers >>  Sonali Sangbad

Sonali Sangbad – Rajshahi leading news paper. Editor and Publisher is Md. Liaquat Ali.

Sonali Sangbad
Website http://sonalisangbad.com/
AddressKumarparha, Ghoramara, Boalia, Rajshahi-6100
Phone0721-772100
Category Newspapers >> Daily Bangla Newspapers
