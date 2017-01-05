Professor Dr. Syed Mukarram Ali, Internationally renowned histopathologyst along with honorable members of the Trustee Board established Delta Medical College in 2006 with the commitment to produce quality doctors.

The College offers five-year degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and four-year degree of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). The course curriculum conforms to the requirements of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BM&DC), which is the registering body for doctors in Bangladesh. The Governing Body of the college is comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dhaka University and a Trustee Board. such as virtual boards, multimedia, overhead projectors etc.