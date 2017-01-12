Central Hospital Ltd.

A galaxy of optimist with committed vision put their thinking-caps on to enter into the mystery as to why patients, even with minor complaints, even with minor complaints, prefer assessment and treatment abroad. A through and searched discussion over the matter led them to conceive the idea of establishing an ideal Health Service Complex – that shall be – By HIS GRACE – singled out as a centre of excellence in the service of the needy and suffering humanity. Thus CENTRAL HOSPITAL LIMITED came into existence.
Website
Address
House # 2, Road # 5, Green RoadDhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
