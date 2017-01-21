Health Engineering Department, the own engineering outfit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) started its journey as full-fledged directorate since 22 March 2010. It is entrusted with the works of new construction, up-gradation, repair and renovation under both Development and Revenue Budget. The present strength of manpower in different categories along with its logistic support are quiet inadequate compared to its enhanced work load. As such strengthening and capacity building is essentially required for better procurement and administrative management.

