The Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) is a statutory body with the responsibility of establishing and maintaining high standards of medical education and recognition of medical qualifications in Bangladesh. It registers doctors to practice in Bangladesh, in order to protect and promote the health and safety of the public by ensuring proper standards in the practice of medicine.

Website Address # 203, Shaheed Sayed Nazrul Islam Sarani (86, Bijoy Nagar), Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh. Phone +880-2-9555236 Fax +880-2-9555236