City Dental College
Updated by Bangladeshdir
City Dental College stands for modern scientific, creative and skill based education with the ultimate idea of professional development of its students. The mission of CDC is to produce who innovative and have the international prospective to become professionals with broad vision and ethics. The best thing about an institution is to be able to kindle the fire of desire for learning in the hearts of its students. We believe that City Dental College has so far achieved this goal quality Dental Surgeons and This why City Dental College is Unique & Unparallel.
City Dental College & Hospital
