Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam

Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.

Website http://www.hcbangladesh.org.bn
AddressHouse no. 10, Simpang 83-20, Jalan Sungai Akar, Bandar Seri Begawan, BC 3915, Negara Brunei Darussalam
Phone(673)2342420
Fax(673)2342421
