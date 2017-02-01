The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh has been provided for in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Article 94(1) of the Constitution provides that there shall be Supreme Court for Bangladesh comprising the Appellate Division and the High Court Division. These two Divisions of the Supreme Court have separate jurisdictions. The sources of this jurisdiction, apart from the Constitution, are general laws (Acts of Parliament) of the country.

