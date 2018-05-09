You are here: Home >> Government >> City Corporation >>  Chittagong City Corporation

Chittagong City Corporation

   Updated by


On June 27, 1977 Chittagong Municipality was renamed as Chittagong Paura-Shava and Late Fazal Karim became the first elected Chairman of Paura-Shava.

On September 16, 1982 the Paura-Shava was upgraded to Municipal Corporation and Brigadier Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury was appointed as the Administrator while Late Fazal Karim became the Sub-Administrator.

Later on July 31, 1990 it was renamed as Chittagong City Corporation.

Chittagong City Corporation
Website http://www.ccc.org.bd
AddressChittagong City Corporation, Anderkilla, Chittagong - 4000 Bangladesh.
Phone+880 (0)31 616501, +880 (0)31 616508, +880 (0)31 616731
Fax+880 (0)31 610007
Category Government >> City Corporation
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 528 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More City Corporation Related Listings

  • Dhaka North City Corporation - The Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, (Amendment-2011), Dhaka City Corporation has divided as Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation
  • Sylhet City Corporation - Sylhet , is a major city in north-eastern Bangladesh. It is the capital of Sylhet Division and Sylhet District, and was granted metropolitan city status in March 2009. Sylhet