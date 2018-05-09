You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >> Waqf Administration
Waqf Administration

Waqf, in Arabic language, means hold, confinement or prohibition. The word waqf is used in Islam in the meaning of holding certain property and preserving it for the confined benefit of certain philanthropists and prohibiting any use or disposition of it outside that specific objectives. Therefore waqf widely relates to land and buildings. Moreover, there are waqf of books, agricultural machinery, cattle, shares and stocks and cash money.
Office of the Administrator of Waqfs Bangladesh
The Department of Waqf inherited by the Government of Bangladesh was a very small Organization. In line with the new policy of the Govt. a re-organized set up was conceived in 1988, as a result, a workable Waqf Administrative set up will now be operational with Divisional and District level offices. Department of Waqf is headed by the Waqf Administrator and the Department with all its resource Constraints look after various religious and Socio-Economic institutions including 10,000 Mosques, 500 Madrasha’s has, 10 Orphanages, 5 charitable dispensaries etc. In addition, the department also administers a Welfare Fund from where stipends and scholarship are awarded to poor and meritorious students as well financial grants to destitute Muslims and newly converted Muslims for their instant assistance and Rehabilitation.
