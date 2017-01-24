The Department of Social Services (DSS) is one of the leading Government Departments of People’s Republic of Bangladesh under the Ministry of Social Welfare.
The Department of Social Services was established in 1961. The mandate of the Department of Social Services is to provide services to the vulnerable groups of society, the poorest of the poor, the marginalized and the disadvantaged groups. Our service goes further than just bringing services to these groups. It is our brief to deliver on our mandate in a manner that will engage and empower communities to participate actively in the improvement of their quality of life so as to build their self-reliance, which is a pre-requisite to sustainable development.
Education Engineering Department -
Education Engineering Department(EED) under the Ministry of Education is an Education Institutional Infrastructure Development Oriented Engineering Department. In the 1960 sta
The Department of Shipping -
The Department of Shipping (DoS) is an agency under the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh. It is the maritime safety administration of Bangladesh responsible for the formulatio
The Department of Labour -
The Department of Labour was established during the British Indian Rule. Initially it was established to look into the welfare of Indian Immigrant Labour, and was called the D
The Department of Cooperatives -
The Department of Cooperatives (DOC) has been the principal government organization responsible for facilitating economic growth and poverty reduction effort to the government
Seed Certification Agency -
Seed Certification Agency was established on 22 January 1974 under the First National Five Year Plan (1973-78) of Bangladesh. The organization has been playing a vital role in
