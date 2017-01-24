The Department of Social Services (DSS) is one of the leading Government Departments of People’s Republic of Bangladesh under the Ministry of Social Welfare.

The Department of Social Services was established in 1961. The mandate of the Department of Social Services is to provide services to the vulnerable groups of society, the poorest of the poor, the marginalized and the disadvantaged groups. Our service goes further than just bringing services to these groups. It is our brief to deliver on our mandate in a manner that will engage and empower communities to participate actively in the improvement of their quality of life so as to build their self-reliance, which is a pre-requisite to sustainable development.