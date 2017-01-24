You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  The Department of Shipping

The Department of Shipping

The Department of Shipping (DoS) is an agency under the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh. It is the maritime safety administration of Bangladesh responsible for the formulation and implementation of the national policies and legislations to ensure the safety of life and ships at sea, development of shipping industry, maritime education and certification, employment and welfare of seafarers and other shipping related matters. The department is also responsible for ensuring the compliance of international conventions relating to maritime matters.

Website http://dos.gov.bd
AddressBIWTA Bhaban (8th Floor), 141-143 Motijheel C/A, Dhaka 1000, Bangladesh
Phone+880 2 9513305
Fax+880 2 9587301
