The Department of Cooperatives

The Department of Cooperatives (DOC) has been the principal government organization responsible for facilitating economic growth and poverty reduction effort to the government. It is an attached department under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Cooperatives. Currently, the total manpower of the department is 4891. The head of the Department of Cooperatives is Registrar & Director General.

The administrative set-up of the DOC is extended up to upazilla (sub-district) level. The officers-in-charge at the divisions, districts and upazilla levels have been delegated almost all the powers of the Registrar except for the affairs of national level co-operatives. This facilitates registration of co-operatives locally. Most of the legal mores that a legally incorporated enterprise usually requires can be locally performed. Divisional Joint Registrars, District Co-operative Officers and Upazilla Co-operative officers are the respective heads of the division, district and upazilla level co-opreative offices.

Website http://www.coop.gov.bd/
AddressSamabaya Bhaban F-10, Agargaon Civic Sector, Sher e Bangla Nagar, Dhaka- 1207
