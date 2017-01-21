You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Special Security Force (SSF)

Special Security Force (SSF)

Ex President Hussain Muhammad Ershad initiated the idea of forming a force solely responsible for the physical protection of the VIPs. Accordingly Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed on 15 June 1986. Later with the introduction of Parliamentary Government System in Bangladesh, the force was renamed as Special Security Force on 27 September 1991.

The force was originally intended to “provide physical security,” both to the president wherever he may be and to VIPs (including any head of state or government or any person declared to be a VIP by the government). Following restoration of the parliamentary system, it was renamed the Special Security Force (SSF) whose primary function is to protect the prime minister, the president and other VIPs. Its work also includes “collecting and communicating intelligence affecting the physical security of the prime minister, the president or a VIP”.

Website http://www.ssf.gov.bd
AddressOld Sangsad Bhaban, Old Airport Road, Tejgaon, Dhaka 1215, Bangladesh
