With the objective of ensuring the overall socio-economic development of the less developed people of this district, Rangamati Hill District Council (the then Rangamati Local Govt. Council) was created on 6th March 1989 by the act of 19 of 1989. Honourable President consented to this act on 26th February 1989 and then this was published in Bangladesh Gazette on 6th March 1989. In consequence of this law, a general election was held on 25th June 1989 and a council consisting one chairman (tribal) & 30 tribal and non-tribal members was formed.

Website Address Rangamati, Rangamati - 4500 Phone 880-0351-63132, 63262, 63147, 63270 Fax 880-0351-62192 Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: