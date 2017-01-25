Rajshahi Development Aurthority

Along the northern side of Padma River with 0.6 million people, Rajshahi District head quarter was established in the town in 1825. In 1876 Rajshahi Pourashava was established and it was up graded as Rajshahi City Corporation in 1987. With the demand of time Medical College, University, Engineering University, Radio Centre, Airport and many other important establishment were founded in the city. As a result, in many ways importance of the city increased and the city had to grow in an unplanned way. Therefore to ensure the city growth and development in a planned and sustainable way, Rajshahi Town Development Authority was established in October, 1976 by Ordinance no. 78.

Website Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: