Public Works Department, under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, is the pioneer in construction arena of Bangladesh. Over about two centuries, PWD could successfully set the trend and standard in the country’s infrastructural development. It plays a pivotal role in the implementation of government construction projects. It also undertakes projects for autonomous bodies as deposit works. Public works Department has highly qualified and experienced professionals forming a multi-disciplinary team of civil, electrical and mechanical engineers who work alongside architects from the Department of Architecture.



