Press Information Department works as a bridge between people and the Government. It releases news and pictures of the Government as the only authentic source of the Government and through clippings reaches people’s feedback to the concerned Ministries for having people friendly and expected policies finally by the policy makers.
Rapid Action Battalion – RAB -
The Ministry of the Interior as part of Bangladesh’s Armed Police Battalion Ordinance 1979 amended the Rapid Action Battalion elite force short ‘RAB’ decision to form th
Rural Development Academy (RDA) Bogra -
Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogra was established on 19 June 1974 as a specialized national institution engaged in rur al development related training, research and actio
Waqf Administration -
Waqf, in Arabic language, means hold, confinement or prohibition. The word waqf is used in Islam in the meaning of holding certain property and preserving it for the confined
Water Supply and Sewerage Authority -
Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (DWASA) was established on 1963 as an independent organization with the mandate of Water Supply and Sewage disposal to the city dw
River Research Institute -
River Research Institute is a national organization working as a statutory public authority under the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People’s Republic of Ban
Survey of Bangladesh -
Survey of Bangladesh is the national mapping organization of Bangladesh. The department started its journey as “Bengal Survey” in 1767 in undivided India and condu
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha -
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture a
Administrator of Waqfs Bangladesh -
Waqf means the permanent dedication by a person professing Islam of any movable or immovable property recognized by Muslim Law as religious, or charitable purpuse, and include
Water Resources Planning Organization -
Water resources planning in Bangladesh dates back to 1964 when a 20 year Master Plan was prepared by the then EPWAPDA (Now BWDB). Several important studies were undertaken aft
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. -
Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Ltd. was initially established in the year 1967 with the nomenclature of “Telephone Industries Corporation” under a joint venture agreeme
National e-Government Procurement -
National e-Government Procurement portal of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is developed, owned, being operated and maintained by the Central Procu
Khulna Development Authority -
Keeping in mind the problem as mentioned in the introduction, Khulna Development Authority (KDA) was created as semi-autonomous body on 21 January 1961 by the then East Pakist
