Health Economics Unit was established in 1994 as a project under the Fourth Population and Health Project (FPHP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with support from the then Overseas Development Administration (ODA) of United Kingdom. The project initiated building capacity in health economics across the health sector and a critical number of personnel were trained overseas. The project successfully produced the 1st National Health Accounts in 1997. In addition a number of research studies in the area of costing; expenditure; financial tracking and resource allocation. The Institute of Health Economics was setup in The University of Dhaka to complement the strengthening of health economics capacity in the country.

Website Address 14/2 Topkhana Road (3rd - 4th Floor), Dhaka 1000, Banagladesh Phone + 88 (02) 9586822 Fax + 88 (02) 9586820