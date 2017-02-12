You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Export Promotion Bureau

Export Promotion Bureau

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is a Bangladesh government agency located within the Ministry of Commerce. It is responsible for developing the nation’s export industry.

* Establishment
Initial proclamations were made on August 20 and November 8, 1975. The Export Promotion Bureau Ordinance was enacted in 1977 and consequently EPB was established.

Website http://epb.portal.gov.bd
Address1, Kawran Bazar (2nd, 4th Floor & 9th Floor), Dhaka-1215, Bangladesh
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
