Education Engineering Department(EED) under the Ministry of Education is an Education Institutional Infrastructure Development Oriented Engineering Department. In the 1960 start as an Engineering Cell Leaded an Engineering Advisor and one Executive Engineer with a very few Officials. Now Education Engineering Department is a large and well-known Engineering agency of Education Development Sector.

Website http://www.eedmoe.gov.bd
AddressShikkha Bhaban, Dhaka-1000 Bangladesh
Phone9556036
Fax9559380
