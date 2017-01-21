Directorate General of Health Services

The DGHS was established as directorate in 1958 during the Pakistan era. In 1980, it has been upgraded to directorate general. The head of DGHS is Director General. He is assisted by two Additional Directors General. Besides, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other officers and staffs helped him execute the responsibilities. In all medical college hospitals and divisional levels, directors are responsible for executive functions. In medical colleges or other academic institutions, there are principals.

Mohakhali, Dhaka -1212, Bangladesh Phone 8802 8816459 Fax 8802 8813875