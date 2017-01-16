You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Dhaka Wasa

Dhaka WASA (Water Supply & Sewerage System) was established in the year 1963 as an organization, under the East Pakistan ordinance XIX. In the year 1990, Water, Drainage & Sanitation service of Narayangonj city handed over to DWASA. Based on the tremendous geographical expansion and population growth over the last two decades, DWASA’s activities has been reorganized by Dhaka WASA Act, 1996 and according to this act, DWASA it is operating as a service oriented commercial organization. Now, the jurisdiction of Dhaka WASA is more than 360 Sq. km and the population is about 12.5 million.

The major responsibilities and functions of DWASA are:-

construction, operation, improvement and maintenance of the necessary infrastructures for collecting, treating, preserving and supplying potable water to the public, industries and commercial concerns
construction, operation, improvement and maintenance of the necessary infrastructures for collecting, treating and disposing domestic sewerage.

Website http://dwasa.org.bd/
AddressDhaka
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
