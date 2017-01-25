As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge manpower with proper guidance and institutional support, the Government created in 1978 Ministry of Youth Development (subsequently renamed Ministry of Youth & Sports) and Department of Youth Development (DYD) in 1981. Since its inception, the Department has been extending multifarious training, guidance and support to the youths. To harness their potentialities properly and transform them into human resource has been the mission of DYD.
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
The Joint Rivers Commission -
The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t
Rangamati Hill District Council -
With the objective of ensuring the overall socio-economic development of the less developed people of this district, Rangamati Hill District Council (the then Rangamati Local
Rajshahi Development Aurthority -
Along the northern side of Padma River with 0.6 million people, Rajshahi District head quarter was established in the town in 1825. In 1876 Rajshahi Pourashava was established
Education Engineering Department -
Education Engineering Department(EED) under the Ministry of Education is an Education Institutional Infrastructure Development Oriented Engineering Department. In the 1960 sta
Leave a Reply