As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge manpower with proper guidance and institutional support, the Government created in 1978 Ministry of Youth Development (subsequently renamed Ministry of Youth & Sports) and Department of Youth Development (DYD) in 1981. Since its inception, the Department has been extending multifarious training, guidance and support to the youths. To harness their potentialities properly and transform them into human resource has been the mission of DYD.

