Department of Printing and Publications

The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Its Headquarter is located at Tejgaon Industrial Area in Dhaka with five Unit Offices/Presses and one zonal office here excepting the three Zonal Offices in Chittagong, Khulna and Bogra. With the emergence of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign nation, the succession of caterer services of Printing, Stationery and Forms materials to Govt. offices had become necessary to reorganize to suit the needs of a national Government. Accordingly, the Department of Printing and Publication was established as per Establishment Division’s Resolution No. G-II/IP-13/72-1002, Dated 30th August 1972 for supervision and control of the Government Printing, Stationery, Forms and Publications work and the then existing service offices were organized in four different Offices/Presses under this Department. Subsequently a Security Printing Press has also been established with a view to meet the needs of Security Printing of the Government.

