Department of Narcotics Control

The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is charged with the responsibility of implementing the policies formulated by the NNCB. As the designated Nodal Agency of the Government, the DNC is to deal with all aspects relating to drug problem in the country. It has a network of 155 field level offices across the country with its headquarters in Dhaka. The Director General is the head of the Department and he is also the ex-officio Member-Secretary to the National Narcotics Control Board.
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) -
SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
Department of Youth Development -
As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
The Joint Rivers Commission -
The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t
Leave a Reply