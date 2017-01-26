Department of Narcotics Control

The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is charged with the responsibility of implementing the policies formulated by the NNCB. As the designated Nodal Agency of the Government, the DNC is to deal with all aspects relating to drug problem in the country. It has a network of 155 field level offices across the country with its headquarters in Dhaka. The Director General is the head of the Department and he is also the ex-officio Member-Secretary to the National Narcotics Control Board.

Website Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: