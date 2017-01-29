The Department of Explosives is the administrative authority for questions relating to commercial explosives, flammables and unfired pressure vessels.

It is an attached Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Government of Bangladesh.

The Department of Explosives with its Head Office at Dhakahas 5(five) branch offices at Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi ,Sylhet and Barisal. An Inspector of Explosives heads each branch office.The Department has a Testing Laboratory at Segunbagicha, Dhaka which provides testing facilities for explosives and different materials coming under the purview of the Acts and the Rules administered by the Department