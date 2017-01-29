The Department of Explosives is the administrative authority for questions relating to commercial explosives, flammables and unfired pressure vessels.
It is an attached Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Government of Bangladesh.
The Department of Explosives with its Head Office at Dhakahas 5(five) branch offices at Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi ,Sylhet and Barisal. An Inspector of Explosives heads each branch office.The Department has a Testing Laboratory at Segunbagicha, Dhaka which provides testing facilities for explosives and different materials coming under the purview of the Acts and the Rules administered by the Department
Department of Narcotics Control -
The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is char
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) -
SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
Department of Youth Development -
As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
Leave a Reply