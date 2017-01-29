You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Department of Explosives

Department of Explosives

   Updated by


The Department of Explosives is the administrative authority for questions relating to commercial explosives, flammables and unfired pressure vessels.

It is an attached Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Government of Bangladesh.

The Department of Explosives with its Head Office at Dhakahas 5(five) branch offices at Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi ,Sylhet and Barisal. An Inspector of Explosives heads each branch office.The Department has a Testing Laboratory at Segunbagicha, Dhaka which provides testing facilities for explosives and different materials coming under the purview of the Acts and the Rules administered by the Department

Department of Explosives BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.explosives.gov.bd
AddressDepartment of Explosives, Segunbagicha, Dhaka-1000
Fax880-2-9351821
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags
Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Department of Narcotics Control - The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is char
  • Department of Printing and Publications - The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
  • Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) - SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
  • Department of Fisheries - Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
  • Department of Youth Development - As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man