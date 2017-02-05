You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh Railway

Bangladesh Railway

   Updated by


Bangladesh Railway, a principle transportation agency of the country, is a Government owned and Government –managed organization. It covers a length of 2,877.10 route kilometers employing a total of 25,083 regular employees. As railway is a very important mode of inland transport, linking the entire length and breadth of the country, it’s healthy grow naturally contributes to the economic development of the country.

Bangladesh Railway BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.railway.gov.bd/
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags
Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Bangladesh Shipping Corporation - Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Vision : As a National flag carrier be the leading shipping company in the region. Mission : To provide safe and efficient shipping services on