Bangladesh Railway, a principle transportation agency of the country, is a Government owned and Government –managed organization. It covers a length of 2,877.10 route kilometers employing a total of 25,083 regular employees. As railway is a very important mode of inland transport, linking the entire length and breadth of the country, it’s healthy grow naturally contributes to the economic development of the country.

