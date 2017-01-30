Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation

House Building Finance Corporation was established in 1952 to provide financial assistance in housing sector. After independence, the corporation was reconstituted as House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) by the President’s Order no 7 of 1973.
Department of Explosives -
The Department of Explosives is the administrative authority for questions relating to commercial explosives, flammables and unfired pressure vessels. It is an attached Depart
Department of Narcotics Control -
The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is char
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) -
SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
