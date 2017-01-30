Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation

House Building Finance Corporation was established in 1952 to provide financial assistance in housing sector. After independence, the corporation was reconstituted as House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) by the President’s Order no 7 of 1973.

