You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation

Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation

   Updated by


Established in 1964 as East Pakistan Fisheries Development Corporation through an ordinance and later on repealed and replaced by an Act of 1973, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) is a public sector organisation under the Ministry of Fisheries & Livestock of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. Since then the corporation remained fully dedicated to the development of fisheries in Bangladesh specially in the field of marine fisheries.

Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.bfdc-gov.org
Address24-25, Dilkusha Commercial Area, Motijheel, Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh.
Phone7162001, 9553975, 9564007, 9552689
Fax880-2-9563990
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags
Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Export Promotion Bureau - The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is a Bangladesh government agency located within the Ministry of Commerce. It is responsible for developing the nation’s export industr
  • Bangladesh Railway - Bangladesh Railway, a principle transportation agency of the country, is a Government owned and Government –managed organization. It covers a length of 2,877.10 route kilome