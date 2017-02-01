Bangladesh Bridge Authority is an autonomous organization under Bridges Division with total manpower 211. Bridges Division under Ministry of Road Transport & Bridges established in March 2008, has been playing an important role in the transport sector of the country. As per the Rules of Business, implementation & maintenance of bridges & tunnels having length of 1500m or over, toll road, flyover, expressway, causeway, ring road etc. have come under the purview of this Division. The office of Bangladesh Bridge Authority is located in Banani, Dhaka.

Setu bhaban, New Airport road, Banani, Dhaka.