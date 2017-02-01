Bangladesh Army emerged during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The mission of Bangladesh Army is to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. In addition to its primary mission, the Bangladesh Army is also assisting the civilian government during times of national emergency.
Department of Explosives -
The Department of Explosives is the administrative authority for questions relating to commercial explosives, flammables and unfired pressure vessels. It is an attached Depart
Department of Narcotics Control -
The Department, established under the President’s Secretariat in January, 1990 is now placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is char
Leave a Reply