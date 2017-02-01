You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  Bangladesh Army

Bangladesh Army emerged during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The mission of Bangladesh Army is to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. In addition to its primary mission, the Bangladesh Army is also assisting the civilian government during times of national emergency.

Website https://www.army.mil.bd
AddressHeadquarters, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka-1206
