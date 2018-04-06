The University of Barisal is a public University and will run like a autonomous University as else in Bangladesh. The University administration will now be run mainly by two bodies: Syndicate and Academic Council, each headed by the Vice-Chancellor. As proposed, the university will be built in Karnakati, a place famous for it’s scenic beauty and an unmolested ecosystem. With the kirtonkhola flowing just by on the southern side and soothing gales pervading the lush green pasture, the place reminds one of why Barisal is known to all of us as the land of plenitude. Away from the crowd and commotion of the metropolitan life, blessed with exquisite natural charms and meditative tranquility, the place promises to be an ideal setting for learners to learn their lessons of self-control and pursue distinguished academic career simultaneously. As the road to Bhola passes close by, the location will enjoy greater communicational accessibility from different parts of the country, transforming the region in the process, from its rural backwater status to one of academic and intellectual excellence.

