You are here: Home >> Education >> University >> Jahangirnagar University
Jahangirnagar University
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Jahangirnagar University was launched at a time when the country was going through the throes of a great political upheaval that led to the birth of our nation – Bangladesh. It was caught in the middle of two crucial events in our history — the mass movement of the late sixties, and the post-independence effort at consolidation involving a great deal of sacrifice, austerity and hard work.
The university was established in 1970 by the Jahangirnagar Muslim University Ordinance, 1970 (later amended as Jahangirnagar University Act, 1973), During the two preceding years, it operated as a project, Its first Vice-Chancellor took up office on September 24, 1970. The first batch of students, a total of 150, was enrolled in four departments; Economics, Geography, Mathematics and Statistics. Its formal inauguration was delayed until January 12, 1971, when the university was formally launched by Vice-admiral S. M. Ahsan, the then Chancellor.
The university stands on the Asian Highway, popularly known as the Dhaka-Aricha Road, and is only 32 kilometers away from the capital city. Spread over a land area of 697.56 acres the campus lies between the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) and the Savar Cantonment, on the north of which is the National Monument. The topography of the land with its gentle rise and plains is soothing to the eye. The waterbodies sprawling around the campus make and excellent habitat for the winter birds that flock in every year in thousands, making bird-watching a favorite pastime for many.
-
Bangladesh University of Textiles -
Bangladesh University of Textiles started its journey on 22nd December 2010 upgrading of the College of Textile Technology with a view to create new opportunities for higher s
-
Rangamati Science and Technology University -
Rangamati Science and Technology University, first public university in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) started on November 9, 2015. Initially Computer Science and Engineering d
-
University of Dhaka -
The University of Dhaka started its activities with 3 Faculties,12 Departments, 60 teachers, 877 students and 3 dormitories (Halls of Residence) for the students. At present t
-
Bangladesh Agricultural University -
Bangladesh Agricultural University is the premier seat of higher agricultural education and research in the country. Its scholastic activities cover all the domains of agricul
-
University of Barisal -
The University of Barisal is a public University and will run like a autonomous University as else in Bangladesh. The University administration will now be run mainly by two b
-
Sylhet Agricultural University -
The Sylhet Agricultural University was officially inaugurated on 02 November, 2006 following the issuance of an official recognition and notification by the Bangladeshi Govern
-
University of Rajshahi -
University of Rajshahi is one of the largest Universities in the country and the largest with the highest seat of learning in the northern region of Bangladesh. After its foun
-
Bangladesh Open University -
After Independence, Bangladesh faced the challenge of meeting the educational needs of mass people. To meet this challenge the necessity for a new mode of education was widely
-
Islamic Arabic University -
2013 at the end of a long wait, the education minister of the Islamic Arabic University Act by the Parliament in the form of Bill 2013 is raised. Hence 5 September 2013 AD. Pr
-
Begum Rokeya University -
Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur named after a legendary woman scholar Begum Rokeya who pioneered and promoted female education in Indo-Pak-Bangla subcontinent, is located in
-
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University -
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) is located in the heart of the capital city, Dhaka with an excellent public transportation facilities to reach SAU campus. Official
Leave a Reply