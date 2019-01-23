Jahangirnagar University was launched at a time when the country was going through the throes of a great political upheaval that led to the birth of our nation – Bangladesh. It was caught in the middle of two crucial events in our history — the mass movement of the late sixties, and the post-independence effort at consolidation involving a great deal of sacrifice, austerity and hard work.



The university was established in 1970 by the Jahangirnagar Muslim University Ordinance, 1970 (later amended as Jahangirnagar University Act, 1973), During the two preceding years, it operated as a project, Its first Vice-Chancellor took up office on September 24, 1970. The first batch of students, a total of 150, was enrolled in four departments; Economics, Geography, Mathematics and Statistics. Its formal inauguration was delayed until January 12, 1971, when the university was formally launched by Vice-admiral S. M. Ahsan, the then Chancellor.

The university stands on the Asian Highway, popularly known as the Dhaka-Aricha Road, and is only 32 kilometers away from the capital city. Spread over a land area of 697.56 acres the campus lies between the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) and the Savar Cantonment, on the north of which is the National Monument. The topography of the land with its gentle rise and plains is soothing to the eye. The waterbodies sprawling around the campus make and excellent habitat for the winter birds that flock in every year in thousands, making bird-watching a favorite pastime for many.

Share this:

Tweet

