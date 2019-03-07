You are here: Home >> Education >> University >> Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, abbreviated as BUET, is one of the most prestigious institutions for higher studies in the country. About five thousand students are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in engineering, architecture, planning and science in this institution. The total number of teachers is over four hundred. The BUET campus is in the heart of Dhaka – the capital city of Bangladesh. It has a compact campus with halls of residence within walking distances of the academic buildings. The physical expansion of the University over the last three decades has been impressive with construction of new academic buildings, auditorium complex, halls of residence etc.
