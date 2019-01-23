International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) is one of the Government approved Private Universities in Bangladesh. The credit for the idea of establishing this University goes to Islamic University Chittagong Trust (IUCT), which is the founder organization of the University. The Trust is a non-political and non-profit voluntary organization. In 2004 IIUC was recognized as one of the 9 Top-graded (out of 52) Private Universities by Government-appointed High Powered Team led by the UGC Chairman.



4 years bachelor programs offered by IIUC:

-Islamic Studies

-Computer Science and Engg (CSE)

-Electrical and Electronic Engg (EEE)

-Electronic and Telecommunication(ETE)

-Pharmacy(B.Pharm)

-BBA

-LLB Hons.

-English Language and Literature

-Economics

International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) Key Strengths:

-Experienced and regular faculty members

-Well-equipped labs

-Free Internet browsing

-Rich Libraries with books and journals

-Affordable tuition fees

-Residential facility for students

-Credit Transfer to foreign universities

