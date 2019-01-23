You are here: Home >> Education >> Private University >> International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC)
International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC)
Updated by Bangladeshdir
International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) is one of the Government approved Private Universities in Bangladesh. The credit for the idea of establishing this University goes to Islamic University Chittagong Trust (IUCT), which is the founder organization of the University. The Trust is a non-political and non-profit voluntary organization. In 2004 IIUC was recognized as one of the 9 Top-graded (out of 52) Private Universities by Government-appointed High Powered Team led by the UGC Chairman.
4 years bachelor programs offered by IIUC:
-Islamic Studies
-Computer Science and Engg (CSE)
-Electrical and Electronic Engg (EEE)
-Electronic and Telecommunication(ETE)
-Pharmacy(B.Pharm)
-BBA
-LLB Hons.
-English Language and Literature
-Economics
International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) Key Strengths:
-Experienced and regular faculty members
-Well-equipped labs
-Free Internet browsing
-Rich Libraries with books and journals
-Affordable tuition fees
-Residential facility for students
-Credit Transfer to foreign universities
-
Manarat International University -
Manarat International University is one of the leading educational institution established in 2001 with a vision to impart high quality education of international standards an
-
State University of Bangladesh -
The vision of State University of Bangladesh (SUB) is to enhance the quality of education and to emerge as a leader in spheres of higher education and learning at home and abr
-
Bangladesh University of Health Sciences -
Although BUHS initiated and sponsored by DAB, it had to be established under a separate nonprofit organization (Trust) as per Private University Ordinance 2010. Accordingly, t
-
Victoria University of Bangladesh -
The foundation of Victoria University of Bangladesh is laid on Global Institute of Business and Technology (GIBT), Dhaka – the only approved educational partner center o
-
Dhaka International University -
Dhaka International University was established on 7 April, 1995. It is one of the leading, familiar and note-worthy private universities in Bangladesh. It is a non-profitable
-
East Delta University -
East Delta University is a private university located in Chittagong. It is governed by Chittagong Foundation and approved by UGC and Bangladesh Government. It offers undergrad
-
Southeast University -
Southeast University is committed to creating a knowledge-based society. In cognizance of the need and value of higher education to build a happy and prosperous Bangladesh, a
-
University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh ULAB -
The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh is an institution devoted to developing young minds to their fullest potential through the free and creative pursuit of knowledge. Th
-
Prime University -
Prime University founded in 2002 is one of the leading Universities of the country. The main mission of the University is to foster national development through creation of kn
-
Asian University for Women (AUW) -
The Asian University for Women (AUW) is a leading institution of higher education based on the firm belief that education – especially higher education – provides
-
The Millennium University -
The Millennium University (TMU) was established in 2003. It is accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and approved by the Ministry of Education, Government of Ba
-
Bhuiyan Academy -
Bhuiyan Academy is recognised as the pioneer as well as the prime centre in Bangladesh, providing tuition with all modern facilities to A-Levels, Certificate of Higher Educati
Leave a Reply