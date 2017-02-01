Dhaka International University was established on 7 April, 1995. It is one of the leading, familiar and note-worthy private universities in Bangladesh. It is a non-profitable institution having strict academic discipline. Dhaka International University (DIU) is an institution that promotes eastern culture and values, and meaningfully blends eastern and western thought and innovation. As an institution of higher learning that promotes and inculcates ethical standards, values and norms, DIU is committed to the ideals of equal opportunity, transparency, and non-discrimination. DIU strives not only to maintain high quality in both instruction and research but also to render community services through dissemination of information, organization of training programs and other activities.

Website Address House # 4, Road # 1, Block - F, Banani, Dhaka -1213, Bangladesh. Phone +88-02-55040891-7 Fax +88-02-55040898 Category Education >> Private University Last Updated: