Northern International Medical College was established in 2005 by a group of dedicated people to provide quality medical education, research and services to people of Bangladesh at reasonable cost. Since its inception Northern International Medical College Hospital has been playing an important role in developing human resources for health care in Bangladesh.

Northern International Medical College (NIMC) is affiliated to University of Dhaka and offers Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program. NIMC has its own academic infrastructure that is utilized for the teaching-learning activities of medical students as well as providing curative, preventive, primitive and rehabilitative health care services to the people. The standard of MBBS program and quality of health care are ensured by research studies and evaluation.

Share this:

Tweet

